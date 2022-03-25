STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
170 students of Vignan’s Engineering College secure jobs in multinational companies

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 170 students of Vignan’s LARA Engineering College, Vadlamudi in Guntur district have landed jobs at multinational companies such as Infosys, Capgemini, HCL and MindTree, said principal Dr K Phanindra Kumar.

The college management on Thursday felicitated the students for getting placements. Speaking on the occasion, Phanindra Kumar said that 44 students were selected for Infosys, 32 for Capgemini, 84 for HCL and 10 for MindTree.Salary packages ranging from `3.75 lakh to `6.5 lakh were offered.

Vignan Institute chairman Lavu Rattaiah said students are being empowered for various multinational companies by creating a special activity to get a job while in college.“Special classes along with engineering education from the first year of their college, the counselling system we adopt, and special training classes are the reason for this achievement. Every company will focus on the required skills and train the students accordingly”, Rattaiah said.

