23 teams take part in All Indian Inter-University Softball Championship

GUNTUR: All Indian Inter-University Softball (Men’s) Championship began at the Acharya Nagarjuna University here on Thursday. Vice-chancellor prof Rajasekhar inaugurated the championship by lighting the lamp.Speaking on the occasion, sports help to maintain good physical and mental health. As many as 23 teams from across the country participated on the first day.The championship will be conducted till March 29.
