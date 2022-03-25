STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

23 teams take part in All Indian Inter-University Softball Championship

All Indian Inter-University Softball (Men’s) Championship began at the Acharya Nagarjuna University here on Thursday.

Published: 25th March 2022 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Softball

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: All Indian Inter-University Softball (Men’s) Championship began at the Acharya Nagarjuna University here on Thursday. Vice-chancellor prof Rajasekhar inaugurated the championship by lighting the lamp.Speaking on the occasion, sports help to maintain good physical and mental health. As many as 23 teams from across the country participated on the first day.The championship will be conducted till March 29.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Softball tournament Acharya Nagarjuna University
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp