8 Telugu Desam MLCs suspended for disrupting proceedings in Council

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP Legislative Council Chairman K Moshen Raju on Thursday suspended eight TDP MLCs for a day for playing hand cymbals and blowing whistles in the House. Raising slogans demanding a debate in the House or a judicial inquiry into suspicious deaths in Jangareddygudem, the Opposition TDP members rushed into the well.

Despite repeated appeals by the Chairman not to disrupt House proceedings, the TDP members remained in the well playing hand cymbals and blowing whistles. Expressing his displeasure over the unruly behaviour of the members, the Chairman announced suspension of eight TDP MLCs, including B Arjunudu, P Ashok Babu, G Deekapk Reddy, KE Prabhakar, Raja Narasimhulu, A Rammohan, D Rama Rao and M Ravindranath Reddy. Even after suspension, the MLCs remained in the House for a while and continued sloganeering.

Complaining against YSRC MLC Duvvada Srinivas for hurling money at them, the TDP MLCs demanded his suspension.Accusing the TDP MLCs of violating the House conventions, Agriculture Minister K Kannababu felt that they should be suspended permanently.Several ministers and YSRC MLCs flayed the indifferent attitude of the Telugu Desam MLCs and suggested that the Chairman frame strict guidelines to ensure discipline in the House for its effective functioning.

Stating that the TDP MLCs were coming to the House not to discuss public issues but only to get suspended, the Chairman said as there was no practice of suspending opposition members, he maintained restraint for the past seven days. As there was no change in the behaviour and they continued to be adamant, he was forced to suspend the eight MLCs, he said.