Andhra Pradesh logs 39 Covid infections from 10,000 tests; 45 recover

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Barring Anantapur, all other districts of the State reported less than 10 new infections keeping the daily Covid count at 39. More than 10,000 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday. According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Anantapur reported the highest number of 12 new infections. Eight districts logged more number of cases, compared to Wednesday.

The four Rayalaseema districts reported a total of 22 new infections, while three fresh cases emerged from the three north coastal Andhra districts. Krishna, Kurnool, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts reported zero new infections.Another 45 patients recovered from Coronavirus, bringing down the active caseload to less than 450. East Godavari has the highest number of 158 active cases, followed by Anantapur with 112. The remaining 11 districts have less than 50 active cases each and four of them have a caseload of less than 10.