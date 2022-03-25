Andhra Pradesh: Police arrest 7 for killing Prakasam businessman

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam police claimed to have solved the murder of a realtor and businessman A Audinarayana by arresting seven accused on Thursday. The murder took place at Yerragondapalem town on March 16. Superintendent of Police (SP) Malika Garg along with official on special duty (OSD) K Choudeswari revealed the case details to mediapersons here at the Galaxy Hall of the District Police Office.

The accused were identified as Kanduri Guru Prasad, 40, and T Mastan Reddy, 45, of Yerragondapalem, Kanala Venkata Narayana Reddy alias Venkata Reddy, 39, of New Krishnapuram, Kurnool, Polisetti Ashok, 33, of Sriram Nagar, Kurnool, Jalagiri Rajasekhar, 34, and Jalagiri Ramakrishna, 35, of Atmakuru mandal, Kurnool, Jagannadham Mastan, 30, of Chaitanya Nagar and Digumarti Lakshmi Narayana, 39, of Dharmavaram, Guntur district.

Venkata Reddy has three excise cases booked against him in Kurnool, while Polisetti Ashok has seven excise cases against him in Kurnool. The SP constituted a special team led by OSD Choudeswari.Earlier, the accused had tried to kill Audinarayana by hitting him with a car on February 20 at Macharla Road near Brahmam Gari Temple, Yarragondapalem. However, he escaped unhurt.

The accused hatched another plan to kill Audinarayana on March 16. They threw chilli powder into his eyes and stabbed him to death with knives. Meanwhile, one of the accused, Rajasekhar, grabbed Audinarayana’s friend Narayana Singh dragged him to the side of canal, Audinarayana’s back and neck were severely injured. They also hit him with boulders on his head.

After committing the crime, all of them fled the spot and hid knives used for the murder behind the goshala hill and burnt their clothes.After a thorough investigation, the police caught the accused from a hotel room at Kunta and seized four mobile phones. The police also recovered three knives from goshala hill. The Police also seized one motorbike from the possession of the accused.

DSP-DISHA PS A Pallapu Raju, CCS inspector K Venkateswarao, Giddalur CI- Md Firoze, and IT Core Team put their efforts to arrest the accused.SP Malika Garg appreciated the police officers and staff for their excellent work in cracking this murder case within a short span of time.