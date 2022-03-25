Chandrababu Naidu: Jagan attributing motives to Andhra High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Responding to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s remarks in the Assembly on the High Court verdict on the capital issue, Opposition leader and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu sought to know what was wrong with the judgement.

Naidu launched a broadside against Jagan for “attributing motives” to the court, instead of implementing its order on Amaravati as the State capital. The TDP chief took exception to the chief minister describing the court-set deadline for the completion of the capital works within six months as “impractical.” He said the government could seek extension of time by explaining the difficulties.

Speaking to media persons on Thursday after the State Assembly took up a discussion on decentralisation, Naidu said Jagan’s disrespectful comments on the court in the Assembly marked a new peak in his three years of “destructive politics”. “The courts have a bounden duty to uphold the fundamental rights of farmers, who gave 34,000 acres of their ancestral lands for developing the capital for the State’s five crore people,” Naidu opined.

Countering Jagan’s remarks that the courts cannot interfere in the policy decisions of the government, the Opposition leader said policy-making should be within the principles of law. “Courts cannot sit silent if you cross the limits”, he added. “Will the courts agree if you bring a policy to kill the people,” Naidu asked.Taking a dig at the chief minister, the TDP chief said it was unfortunate that Jagan had no idea about the court being an independent entity under the Constitution. If the YSRC government had any reservations against the high court order, it could have approached the Supreme Court whose judgement would be final, Naidu said.