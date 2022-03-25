STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu: Jagan attributing motives to Andhra High Court

Countering Jagan’s remarks that the courts cannot interfere in the policy decisions of the government, the Opposition leader said policy-making should be within the principles of law.

Published: 25th March 2022 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Responding to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s remarks in the Assembly on the High Court verdict on the capital issue, Opposition leader and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu sought to know what was wrong with the judgement.

Naidu launched a broadside against Jagan for “attributing motives” to the court, instead of implementing its order on Amaravati as the State capital. The TDP chief took exception to the chief minister describing the court-set deadline for the completion of the capital works within six months as “impractical.” He said the government could seek extension of time by explaining the difficulties.

Speaking to media persons on Thursday after the State Assembly took up a discussion on decentralisation, Naidu said Jagan’s disrespectful comments on the court in the Assembly marked a new peak in his three years of “destructive politics”. “The courts have a bounden duty to uphold the fundamental rights of farmers, who gave 34,000 acres of their ancestral lands for developing the capital for the State’s five crore people,” Naidu opined.

Countering Jagan’s remarks that the courts cannot interfere in the policy decisions of the government, the Opposition leader said policy-making should be within the principles of law. “Courts cannot sit silent if you cross the limits”, he added. “Will the courts agree if you bring a policy to kill the people,” Naidu asked.Taking a dig at the chief minister, the TDP chief said it was unfortunate that Jagan had no idea about the court being an independent entity under the Constitution. If the YSRC government had any reservations against the high court order, it could have approached the Supreme Court whose judgement would be final, Naidu said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy TDP Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp