Decentralisation our policy, capital our right: Andhra CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking strong exception to the Andhra Pradesh high court’s ruling in the Amaravati case that the State legislature has no “legislative competence” to relocate the capital, the State Assembly on Thursday asserted, politely but firmly, that it has crossed the Laxman Rekha violating the federal spirit and encroaching on legislature’s powers.

Participating in the debate on decentralisation, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasised, “We will not step back on decentralisation because it means development of all regions and inherent in it, is self-respect of all. We will not step back because this is the right way despite the hurdles... because we are here to render justice to all. We will not step back because this legislature has full powers in this respect and also the responsibility to think of posterity. There is no way other than decentralisation.”

In the same breath, he “reaffirmed” his “unflinching faith” in the judiciary and declared, “decentralisation is our policy. Decision on capital is our right and responsibility.” Jagan announced that his government is taking legal opinion and exploring alternatives as per the Constitution to challenge the high court judgement.The debate was expected after the high court had delivered its judgement on a batch of petitions against the government’s three-capitals move.

The court had directed the government to provide basic infrastructure in the capital region, return developed plots and complete development of Amaravati within six months. It had further ruled that the legislature has no legislative competence to enact a law to relocate the capital even though the government had withdrawn the three-capitals proposal midway through the hearings.Against this backdrop, former minister and YSRC MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao initiated the debate. TDP members were conspicuous by their absence in the House.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy speaking in the Assembly on Thursday

In his remarks, the chief minister assured the people that his government will bring the process of decentralisation of development and governance to a logical conclusion and protect the interests of farmers who had given up land for Amaravati. Echoing the views of the House, Jagan termed the verdict impractical, and uncalled for. “It is the sentiment of all the members that the judgement in a way questions the Constitution and legislature’s powers. Judiciary, legislature and executive are three pillars of our system and should work within their jurisdiction without transgressing into each other’s domain. The Supreme Court has made this clear in several judgements and the same was made crystal clear in our Constitution,” he observed.

Listing the reasons for the debate, he said firstly, it was to explain that disharmony among the three organs will eventually lead to their collapse.“Secondly, courts cannot pre-empt and direct the legislature not to make a particular policy or law. Courts cannot presume that a law is going to be enacted and the capital will be located somewhere. As we speak, there is no law (legislation on three capitals). We have withdrawn it. Why this judgement when there is no law in existence?” he questioned.

The chief minister also said another reason for the debate is to “assert that enacting laws is the domain of the legislature, not the executive or the judiciary. If we enact good laws, people will elect the same government. Every five years, every member of the legislature or Parliament is subject to scrutiny. They will be sent home. Since people did not like the policies of the earlier TDP government, today, we have come to power with an overwhelming majority. This is the beauty of democracy. Courts should not get into this domain.”

The Chief Minister further objected to the timelines set by the court for development of Amaravati. Quoting from the judgement, he said the government was ordered to provide basic facilities like power, drainage, drinking water, etc., within a month and complete construction of the capital within six months. He recalled that as per the previous TDP government’s own estimates in 2016, it would cost Rs 1.09 lakh crore to provide just basic infra considering Rs 2 crore each for 54,000-odd acres. “If we factor in cost escalation, inflation, etc., the cost would have gone up to Rs 5-6 lakh crore. No court can dictate impossible timelines and deliver impractical judgements. We want to convey that this is not fair,” he said.

Jagan recalled that the high court had ruled that under the AP Reorganisation Act-2014, the State legislature has no right to relocate the capital or decide on decentralisation of governance, and the State has no option but to approach the Centre for this purpose. Quoting from the verdict, he said the court held that the legislature has no competence to even pass any resolution in this respect. He went on to explain that as per the Constitution, the Centre has no role in locating a state capital. “The Centre has not claimed such a right, not in parliament nor in a court of law. In fact, it submitted an affidavit in the high court stating that the AP State legislature had passed the Decentralisation Act and that the subject matter purely concerns the State government. It had said clearly that the capital city is decided by the respective state government and that it has no role in it,” Jagan reminded the House. The Central government reiterated the same in Parliament in reply to a query from a TDP MP, he added.

“The Centre also filed an additional affidavit stating that under Article 3 of the Constitution, there is a provision only for creation of new states and other related matters. No provision in respect of capital is laid down in Article 3. It also dismissed the argument that capital should be in the same place as the high court. Notification for a separate high court with principal seat at Amaravati cannot be construed... this is where emphasis needs to be made... as the Central government’s decision to declare Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh since the principal seat of high court need not necessarily be in the capital of the State,” the CM explained.

Given this, he urged the court to think how fair is it to say the State has no power. “We are not here to disrespect the court. We have great respect for the high court of Andhra Pradesh. At the same time, the Assembly’s respect and powers must also be protected. It is the responsibility of the legislature. Because, it will not stop here. This legislature has been in existence since independence. We are here not due to someone’s favour. We are here with a public mandate. If we cannot protect this respect and powers (of the legislature) and question this... there will be no meaning for the legislature. Who will make laws? Judiciary or the legislature? A big question mark will remain in history if there is no debate today.”

Referring to the Amaravati masterplan, which the court said cannot be changed, the Chief Minister pointed out that the masterplan was confined to papers and graphics. It was notified in February, 2016 by the then Chandrababu Naidu government. The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Act says the masterplan’s lifespan is 20 years and it ought to be reviewed every five years. “Now, it has been six years. Considering costs, etc., it will take 40 years to complete the capital. Take any capital city like Hyderabad. Hyderabad is Hyderabad after decades of hard work... in fact centuries of work. Naidu initiated Amaravati in 2016 and till 2019 when he was in power, he spent Rs 5,000 crore. No government can spend more,” he opined.

Jagan questioned how much is 54,000 acres in the entire State and sought to know whether it was not the responsibility of the State government to develop the rest of the State. “I love this region. That is why I built my house here and said repeatedly that the legislature will continue here. Let us say it will take 20 years.... this Rs 1.09 lakh crore will escalate to Rs 15-20 lakh crore to provide just basic infrastructure. Everyone should think if this is possible? We are not here to make emotional decisions. A politician can be a leader only if he has the vision and explains to the people what it takes. Naidu has no love for this region. If he had, he would have made Guntur or Vijayawada the capital. Had he done so, the capital would have had an organic growth,” he felt.

In conclusion, he cited the Sri Krishna Commission report on Telangana which opined that concentration of development in Hyderabad led to the Telangana movement. Similarly, he pointed out that the Sivaramakrishnan Committee, formed after 2014 to suggest a capital for AP, recommended decentralisation. “We had stated our commitment to decentralised development during the passage of the three capitals bills,” he asserted.

Sources told TNIE that the Chief Minister, notwithstanding the debate in the Assembly, is not in favour of a confrontation with the judiciary and has asked legal experts to explore how the verdict could be challenged. The government is likely to move the Supreme Court.