Dissolve Assembly and seek fresh mandate on 3 capitals: Chandrababu Naidu to Andhra CM

Asserting that Amaravati was decided as capital as per the State bifurcation Act, Naidu asked who is the Chief Minister to violate the Act.

Published: 25th March 2022 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating his demand that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should dissolve the Assembly and seek fresh mandate on his three-capital plan if he was keen on his dangerous ‘3-card game’ with the people, TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu said, slamming the former for practising ‘treacherous politics’ from the beginning on the issue of developing Amaravati.

Prior to the 2019 elections, Jagan and his party MLAs voted in favour of Amaravati as the sole capital. During the election campaign, his party candidates spoke repeatedly about the house constructed by Jagan in Amaravati as an indication of his commitment to the capital city. But, he reversed his policy immediately after coming to power, the TDP chief remarked.

Asserting that Amaravati was decided as capital as per the State bifurcation Act, Naidu asked who is the Chief Minister to violate the Act.Stating that the terms and conditions in the agreement had clearly laid down the plan for handing over developed plots in return for the land given by farmers, he said the High Court intervened just because the AP government deliberately violated the ‘irrevocable agreement’ that it along with the CRDA reached with the Amaravati farmers.

The court has a bounden duty to uphold the fundamental rights of farmers, who gave 34,000 acres for developing capital for 5 crore people, he said.Asserting that the people of the State are seeking decentralisation of development but not decentralisation of administration, he said it is unfortunate to have a Chief Minister and MLAs, who are unaware of difference between decentralisation of development and decentralisation of administration.

The TDP chief reminded the Chief Minister that he was not supreme. “It is the people who are supreme and it was they who elected him as their trustee but not as their dictator to oppress them.” Jagan could not run the State as per his whims and fancies just because he has 151 MLAs. The Kauravas were 101 but they had to face defeat in the hands of dharma and justice, he said.Taking a dig at the Chief Minister, Naidu pointed out how he could adopt a resolution for abolishing the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council if he really had respect for the Constitution.

