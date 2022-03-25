Guntur will be developed as sports hub, says MLC

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Steps will be taken to develop Guntur as a sports hub in the State, said MLC Lella Appi Reddy.He visited NTR Stadium and inspected the progress of the renovation works taken up at the stadium here on Thursday.Speaking on the occasion, he said due to years of negligence, the sports facilities at the stadium are in shambles. With the formation of the new council, renovation works were taken up and all efforts are being made to return the past glory of the stadium, he added.

Basketball, tennis courts, and a skating rink are being renovated at the NTR Stadium. Renovation works will be completed at the earliest. He also instructed the sports trainers to do their best to train the students. He also lauded the athletes who won medals in the district athletics meet held recently.