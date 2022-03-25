Andhra CM Jagan going back on capital Amaravati: BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finding fault with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s assertion in the Assembly on Thursday, BJP State president Somu Veerraju drew attention to former’s pre-poll statement that Amaravati would be the capital of Andhra Pradesh. “Jagan Mohan Reddy, who said Amaravati would be the capital before elections, has gone back on his words on the floor of the Assembly,’’ Veerraju said. Asserting that the BJP is committed to its stand that Amaravati should be the capital, he said his party’s support for setting up the High Court in Kurnool did not mean that Kurnool should be the capital.

He found fault with Jagan for chanting the decentralisation mantra now. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already shown what constituted decentralised development to the country. “The Chief Minister should not forget the fact that the Centre has spent thousands of crores for developing Amaravati as the capital,’’ the State BJP chief added.