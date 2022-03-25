STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra CM Jagan going back on capital Amaravati: BJP

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already shown what constituted decentralised development to the country.

Published: 25th March 2022 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy speaks in the Assembly on Tuesday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finding fault with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s assertion in the Assembly on Thursday, BJP State president Somu Veerraju drew attention to former’s pre-poll statement that Amaravati would be the capital of Andhra Pradesh. “Jagan Mohan Reddy, who said Amaravati would be the capital before elections, has gone back on his words on the floor of the Assembly,’’ Veerraju said. Asserting that the BJP is committed to its stand that Amaravati should be the capital, he said his party’s support for setting up the High Court in Kurnool did not mean that Kurnool should be the capital. 

He found fault with Jagan for chanting the decentralisation mantra now. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already shown what constituted decentralised development to the country. “The Chief Minister should not forget the fact that the Centre has spent thousands of crores for developing Amaravati as the capital,’’ the State BJP chief added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Amaravati Andhra Pradesh Assembly
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp