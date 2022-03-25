STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Only Hindus should benefit from reservation’: Vishwa Hindu Parishad top brass

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) central general secretary Milind Parande said the fruits of reservation should not be applicable to people who change their religion.

Published: 25th March 2022 04:45 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) central general secretary Milind Parande said the fruits of reservation should not be applicable to people who change their religion. He expressed concerns over religious conversions in Andhra Pradesh during a press conference held at the VHP office here on Thursday. 

Speaking on the occasion, Parande said the VHP is of the opinion that the State government is supporting conversions in Andhra Pradesh. The major demands of VHP include salaries paid to mullahs, maulvis and pastors be stopped immediately; reservations for pastors who take these titles must also be stopped. 

“Article 27 of the Constitution makes it clear that the amounts collected in the form of taxes from the public should not be used for religious activities. Giving salaries to such persons are an unconstitutional act,” he observed.

“The State government should take steps to ensure that reservations apply only to Hindus. There have been attacks on temples in the state. Idols and temples were demolished, and chariots were burned. Thefts of jewelery and hundis are rampant. So far no one was arrested or convicted... This is a testament to the State government’s indifferent attitude towards Hindus,” the VHP leader said.

