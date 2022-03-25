STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Second Materials Genome meet begins at Andhra SRM

The conference deliberated on ideas that will help address global challenges to Materials Science and Engineering.

Published: 25th March 2022 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 04:42 AM

SRM University, Amaravati (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The second international conference on Materials Genome began at SRM University-AP on Thursday . Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof D Narayana Rao inaugurated the conference, which was convened by Dr Ranjit Thapa and Prof Umesh Waghmare in a virtual mode. Over 100 scientists from 16 countries and professors from various universities attended the meeting. 

The conference deliberated on ideas that will help address global challenges to Materials Science and Engineering. Scientists from various countries discussed topics such as design, development, and how to bring innovations in new functional materials faster and cheaper than traditional methods.Scientists, delegates from various countries, and professors from international universities, spoke on topics such as machine learning for materials, processes in the evolution of oxygen and hydrogen. 

Dr Thapa remarked that the conference would help increase the participation of all countries in the database exchange of science and technology experiments. Prof Yasuyuki Kawazu, Tohuku University, Japan; Prof Puru Jena, Virginia Commonwealth University (USA); Umesh Waghmare, President, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Bengaluru; Tanusri Saha-DasGupta, Director, SN Bose National Center for Basic Science; Dr. Kavita Joshi, Director, CSIR-NCL; Prof GP Das, IIT-Kharagpur and scientists from China, Germany, Singapore, Thailand, Iran, Russia and Australia, attended the conference.

Delegates from international universities take part in event
