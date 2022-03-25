ST Commission chairperson meets Andhra Pradesh Governor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Scheduled Tribes Commission chairman K Ravi Babu called on Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, on a courtesy visit Thursday. During his meeting with the Governor, Ravi Babu briefed the Governor about the various welfare programmes being implemented by the Commission. He said the Commission is playing an important role in ensuring the Constitutional rights of the Scheduled Tribes population in the State. Governor Harichandan said the rights of the Scheduled Tribes’ population should be protected and it should be ensured that the welfare schemes reach them in full.