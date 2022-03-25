STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three killed, seven injured after auto collides with car in Andhra Pradesh

The injured were shifted to the Guntur General Hospital, where the condition of one woman, aged around 50, was stated to be critical. 

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Three persons, including two women were killed instantly, and seven others injured when an overcrowded auto-rickshaw conducting shared trips collided head-on with a car near Y Kothapalli village in Yerragondapalem mandal on Thursday afternoon.The injured were shifted to the Guntur General Hospital, where the condition of one woman, aged around 50, was stated to be critical. 

Both the vehicles were badly damaged in the collision which killed farmhands B Lakshmi (25), and A Laksmi Devi (43), and car passenger, Y Prabhakar Rao (56).  The deceased man was riding the car with family towards HM Padu. Four others in the car suffered minor injuries. YerragondaPalem Police Station Sub-Inspector Suresh, a group of 20 farm workers  labourers were returning home to Mogulapalli from Boyalapalli after work in the shared auto-rickshaw when the accident occurred. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

