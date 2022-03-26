Andhra Pradesh Assembly adjourned sine die
Published: 26th March 2022 04:27 AM | Last Updated: 26th March 2022 04:27 AM
VIJAYAWADA: The AP Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die on Friday. Speaker Tammineni Sitaram made an announcement to this effect after the passage of the Appropriation Bill 2022 and Appropriation (No 2) Bill 2022 by voice vote.
Earlier in the day, TDP legislators rushed into the well during the Question Hour and raised slogans demanding a debate on ‘liquor deaths’ in Jangareddygudem.They kept on thumping on the Podium to press their demand. Even if the Speaker warned them, the TDP MLAs did not relent. After sloganeering for a while, they staged a walkout.
8 TDP MLCs suspended
In the AP Legislative Council, Chairman K Moshen Raju suspended eight TDP MLCs for obstructing the business of the House. The TDP MLCs carried ‘Mangala Sutrams’ to the House as a symbolic protest to explain that the ‘cheap liquor’ being sold by the YSRC government was causing death to addicts.
Budget session
12 days from March 8 to 25
11 Bills passed
96 questions answered orally
61 hours and 45 minutes - Transacted business
5 short discussions
103 speeches by members
30 starred questions and
3 unstarred questions tabled in the Assembly