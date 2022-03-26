STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh stands 9th in Niti Aayog’s Export Preparedness Index

The report also observed that AP has no presence of knowledge and information portal for exporters and trade exhibition centres.

Niti Aayog

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: By scoring 50.39 points, Andhra Pradesh has got ninth place in overall ranking as per the Export Preparedness Index 2021 released by Niti Aayog. AP has improved its performance in various indicators and rose to the ninth place from 20th rank in 2020. Another achievement of AP is that it stood second, next to Gujarat in exports performance pillar.

The report mentioned that Andhra Pradesh scores have jumped from 35.58 to 50.39, i.e. 14.81% leap in 2021, compared to 2020. It reflects the State’s efforts to improve performance across almost all sub-pillars in their respective regions. 

Though AP secured ninth rank, the point difference with three States, which are ahead of it is less than one. Punjab which stood eighth, got 50.99 points, while Madhya Pradesh scored 51.03 points for the seventh place. With a score of 51.09 points, Uttar Pradesh secured sixth rank.The report also observed that AP has no presence of knowledge and information portal for exporters and trade exhibition centres.

Expressing happiness over Andhra Pradesh improving its ranking, Industries Minister Buggana Rajendranath congratulated officials for the achievement. Special Chief Secretary (Industries) R Karikal Valaven said the government is aiming to double the State’s exports by 2030.

