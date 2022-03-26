STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhumana to head Andhra House Panel on Pegasus probe

Giridhara Rao is one among the TDP MLAs, who extended support to the ruling YSRC. 

Published: 26th March 2022 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

Reports about the use of Pegasus in France emerged this week.

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Friday constituted a House Committee headed by Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy to probe allegations that the previous TDP government had procured the controversial Pegasus spyware. 

The members of the committee include Kottagulli Bhagya Lakshmi (Paderu MLA), Gudivada Amarnath (Anakapalle), Kothari Abbaya Chowdary (Denduluru), Kolusu Partha Sarathy (Penamaluru), Meruga Nagarjuna (Vemuru) and Maddali Giridhara Rao (Guntur West Assembly constituency). Except Giridhara Rao, all other members are from the ruling YSRC. Giridhara Rao is one among the TDP MLAs, who extended support to the ruling YSRC. 

After a short discussion on the Pegasus controversy triggered by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in the Assembly on March 21, treasury benches requested for a thorough probe into the issue.

