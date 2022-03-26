CM Jagan ‘inciting’ regional rift, alleges TDP's Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of ‘inciting’ regional differences by bringing his ‘unlawful’ three-capital policy to the fore again. Lokesh cautioned the people of Andhra Pradesh against falling into the trap of Jagan as he was bent on creating conflicts between castes, religions and regions ahead of the next elections.

The Chief Minister had resorted to such cheap tactics following his total failure to achieve any development to win the people’s support, he charged.Speaking to mediapersons, he said the court made it clear that the State government and the CRDA should fulfil their promises to farmers of Amaravati. Jagan has still remained defiant and started making attacks on the court and finding fault with its verdict, he alleged.