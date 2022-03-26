STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t indulge in illegal activities: SP to villagers in Andhra's Pandiripalligudem

The village reported zero cases from January 1 to till date as on March 25.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Once known for anti-social activities such as brewing and transportation of ID liquor and smuggling of non-duty paid liquor (NDPL), Pandiripalligudem of Kaikalur mandal has now transformed into a model village. The village has a population of around 3,000. The village reported zero cases from January 1 to till date as on March 25.

Thanks to Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal, who instructed the police officials during his visit to the village some months ago as part of ‘Operation Kolleru’ to monitor the activities being taken up to bring about a change in the village.

On Friday, the SP made a surprise visit in the village and conducted ‘Rachabanda’.During his interaction with the villagers, the SP said 43 cases were filed against 72 villagers, of which majority are youngsters below 25 years of age, in the previous year and 3,947 litres of ID liquor was seized.

