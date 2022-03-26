STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
E-commerce support to MSMEs in Andhra Pradesh

It has been supporting MSMEs through its various initiatives directed towards capacity building, skilling and training and business development. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Amazon India organised a session on ‘Enabling Andhra Pradesh’s MSMEs to sell on e-commerce’ on Friday. The focus of the session is to reach out to MSMEs in the State and enable the offline retailers to leverage the benefit of e-commerce. 

Neeraj Sarda, Chairman, CII, Andhra Pradesh, said the CII has been helping rebuild and rebound MSMEs in view of the Covid pandemic. It has been supporting MSMEs through its various initiatives directed towards capacity building, skilling and training and business development. 

G Srinivasa Rao, Joint Director, Commerce and Export Promotion, said e-platform will enable MSMEs enhance their market. 

