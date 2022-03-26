STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Environment laws meant to benefit society, says Andhra Governor

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has said environmental regulation is one of the key public services that governments provide to their citizens around the world.

Published: 26th March 2022 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has said environmental regulation is one of the key public services that governments provide to their citizens around the world. Environment Acts ensure disposal of pollution causing waste material in a responsible way and lay emphasis on the need for protection and conservation of environment and sustainable use of natural resources as reflected in the constitutional framework of India and also in the international commitments of India, he said. 

Addressing a conference on ‘Environmental Legislation in India - A Relook’ organised by the Indian Conference of Intellectuals (ICOI) in Vijayawada on Friday, the Governor said Article 51A of the Constitution, casts a duty on every citizen of India to protect and improve the natural environment. Article 48A of the Constitution stipulates that States shall endeavour to protect and improve the environment and to safeguard the forests and wildlife of the country. The environmental laws have been designed to benefit the society in terms of health and other aspects by reducing pollution, he added.   Justice K Sreedhar Rao, former Chief Justice (Acting) of Karnataka and Guwahati High Courts, Justice B Krishna Mohan, Judge of High Court of AP, Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy, Chairman of APERC, Justice B Siva Sankara Rao, Chairman of AP Judicial Preview Committee and others were present.

