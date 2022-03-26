Infant found abandoned in Andhra's Nakarikallu

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police found an abandoned infant in fields in Nakarikallu on Friday. According to the police, villagers heard a baby crying in the fields in the early morning. The infant was injured.The locals rescued the baby and informed the police. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the boy to Narasaraopet Government Hospital.“We are taking steps to find out about the boy’s parents. The boy’s condition is stable and he is getting required treatment,” they added.