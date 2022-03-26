STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

'It’s financial mismanagement': Public Accounts Committee on Andhra state accounts

Panel chairman says YSRC leaders ridiculed him when he raised issue in May last year

Published: 26th March 2022 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Tax, Fraud, Property Tax, Income tax

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP senior leader and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Payyavula Keshav on Friday said for the first time in the country, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) issued a qualified opinion (After verifying the accounts, the auditor does not agree on some information in the financial statements prepared by a company) to a State government at the stage of accounts finalisation. “It has reflected the financial mismanagement of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government,” he remarked.

ALSO READ: CAG flags Andhra’s ‘treasure’ trove of Special Bills

The CAG pointed out that there are no proper accounts relating to Rs 48,000 crore, he said, adding that YSRC leaders ridiculed him when he raised the same in May 2021. At least now, the ruling party leaders should open their eyes instead of resorting to counter attack on opposition. “What explanation will you give to the people in this regard as Rs 48,000 crore amounts to 30% of the State budget. We will take the matter to the notice of the Centre seeking an inquiry into the financial irregularities in the State. We will do our duty to safeguard the public money,” the PAC Chairman said.

Quoting the CAG report, Keshav said, “The gross amount transacted through Special Bills was Rs 48,284.31 crore. Was it not betraying the people of the state when there are no accounts for Rs 48,000 crore. Will you still assert on the matter even after the CAG revelation,” he asked.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Public Accounts Committee Andhra accounts
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp