'It’s financial mismanagement': Public Accounts Committee on Andhra state accounts

VIJAYAWADA: TDP senior leader and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Payyavula Keshav on Friday said for the first time in the country, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) issued a qualified opinion (After verifying the accounts, the auditor does not agree on some information in the financial statements prepared by a company) to a State government at the stage of accounts finalisation. “It has reflected the financial mismanagement of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government,” he remarked.

The CAG pointed out that there are no proper accounts relating to Rs 48,000 crore, he said, adding that YSRC leaders ridiculed him when he raised the same in May 2021. At least now, the ruling party leaders should open their eyes instead of resorting to counter attack on opposition. “What explanation will you give to the people in this regard as Rs 48,000 crore amounts to 30% of the State budget. We will take the matter to the notice of the Centre seeking an inquiry into the financial irregularities in the State. We will do our duty to safeguard the public money,” the PAC Chairman said.

Quoting the CAG report, Keshav said, “The gross amount transacted through Special Bills was Rs 48,284.31 crore. Was it not betraying the people of the state when there are no accounts for Rs 48,000 crore. Will you still assert on the matter even after the CAG revelation,” he asked.

