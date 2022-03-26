STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

No meaningful business in House: Chandrababu Naidu

The TDP chief said their party would grandly celebrate its 40th foundation day from village to the State level on March 29.

Published: 26th March 2022 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo)

Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the YSRC government of ‘making a mockery’ of the Assembly budget session, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said the House could not transact any meaningful business because of the irresponsible government.“I have never seen such a useless government in my political career. Whole AP society is being mortgaged for total corruption,” he said.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party central office on Friday, the TDP chief said the government should have given a statement in the House immediately when 27 liquor deaths were reported in Jangareddygudem. When the TDP questioned about it, the ruling party called them ‘natural deaths’ in an atrocious and unethical manner, he said.

Naidu called it deplorable that many people were losing their health and lives because of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s insatiable greed for easy money. An ‘adulterated’ excise policy was killing people with its hazardous brands. Long established brands were not seen in AP now. 

Naidu said the Chief Minister was running such a ‘dark liquor business’ that he got his hands even on retail sale of brands. No Google Pay or Paytm mode would be accepted at these J liquor shops. It has been all cash and carry solely meant for huge corruption. Test reports showed how many people died due to illicit liquor. The TDP would take the agitation to its logical end, he asserted.

The TDP chief said their party would grandly celebrate its 40th foundation day from village to the State level on March 29. The party will rededicate itself to upholding the vision of NTR, who gave the call for ‘koodu, gudda, needa’ (rice, clothing and shelter) and introduced Rs 2 a kg rice scheme. The party politburo and central committee members will attend the celebrations in Hyderabad, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp