No meaningful business in House: Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the YSRC government of ‘making a mockery’ of the Assembly budget session, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said the House could not transact any meaningful business because of the irresponsible government.“I have never seen such a useless government in my political career. Whole AP society is being mortgaged for total corruption,” he said.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party central office on Friday, the TDP chief said the government should have given a statement in the House immediately when 27 liquor deaths were reported in Jangareddygudem. When the TDP questioned about it, the ruling party called them ‘natural deaths’ in an atrocious and unethical manner, he said.

Naidu called it deplorable that many people were losing their health and lives because of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s insatiable greed for easy money. An ‘adulterated’ excise policy was killing people with its hazardous brands. Long established brands were not seen in AP now.

Naidu said the Chief Minister was running such a ‘dark liquor business’ that he got his hands even on retail sale of brands. No Google Pay or Paytm mode would be accepted at these J liquor shops. It has been all cash and carry solely meant for huge corruption. Test reports showed how many people died due to illicit liquor. The TDP would take the agitation to its logical end, he asserted.

The TDP chief said their party would grandly celebrate its 40th foundation day from village to the State level on March 29. The party will rededicate itself to upholding the vision of NTR, who gave the call for ‘koodu, gudda, needa’ (rice, clothing and shelter) and introduced Rs 2 a kg rice scheme. The party politburo and central committee members will attend the celebrations in Hyderabad, he said.