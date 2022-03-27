STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
332 edible oil traders raided across Andhra Pradesh

During the inspections, the officials found various violations and filed two cases under section 6A of the Edible and Commodities Act, 1955, among others.

Published: 27th March 2022 03:26 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing the raids to curb irregularities such as illegal hoarding of edible oil and sales above MRP, sleuths of Vigilance and Enforcement department conducted surprise checks on 332 wholesale, retail traders, supermarkets and manufacturing units on Saturday.

During the inspections, the officials found various violations and filed two cases under section 6A of the Edible and Commodities Act, 1955, 126 cases under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, five cases under the FSSAI Act and two criminal cases for selling substandard food items to the public. 

In all, 3,780 surprise checks were carried out in the State from March 6 to 25; 68 cases were registered under Section 6A of the Essential and Commodities Act, 1955, 1,636 cases under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009.

