Ambati’s poser to TDP chief on formation day celebration

YSRC spokesperson Ambati Rambabu on Saturday said there should be a debate on how Naidu took away the party, its symbol and even the NTR Trust from late NT Rama Rao.

Published: 27th March 2022 03:47 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the Opposition TDP is gearing up to celebrate its 40th formation day this month end, the ruling YSRC has questioned the party chief N Chandrababu Naidu whether he is celebrating backstabbing the party founder late NT Rama Rao and snatching away the party from him. 

YSRC spokesperson Ambati Rambabu on Saturday said there should be a debate on how Naidu took away the party, its symbol and even the NTR Trust from late NT Rama Rao. Indirectly putting the blame on Naidu for creation of a sub-regional party like Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Rambabu said it was because of the misrule of Naidu that a party which fought for bifurcation of the State was floated.

On the remarks made by former Finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on the CAG report, Rambabu said the previous TDP regime had taken Rs 4 lakh crore loan, while the present YSRC government is trying to bring financial stability to promote rapid economic growth of the State.

