Andhra Pradesh: 41 Covid-19 infections emerge from 10,500 samples, 75 recover 

VIJAYAWADA: Only Anantapur and East Godavari reported over 10 new Covid-19 infections even as nine others logged fresh cases in single digits. Two districts, Vizianagaram and Kurnool, did not report any surge.In all, 41 new infections emerged from over 10,500 samples tested in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Satuday.

According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Anantapur saw the highest of 15 new infections, followed by 10 in East Godavari. Four districts logged more number of cases compared to Thursday.The four Rayalaseema districts reported a total of 19 new infections, while seven fresh cases emerged from the three north coastal Andhra districts.

Another 75 patients recovered from coronavirus, bringing down the active caseload to under 400. East Godavari has the highest of 123 active cases, followed by 108 in Anantapur.The remaining 11 districts have less than 50 active cases each and four of them have a caseload of less than 10. Kurnool has the lowest number of one active case. The active cases in five districts witnessed a slight spike.The Covid toll in the State remained at 14,730 as no fresh death was reported.