Andhra Pradesh governor Biswabhusan Harichandan expresses anguish over road accident in Chittoor

Governor Sri Harichandan directed the officials to provide necessary medical treatment to the injured persons.

Published: 27th March 2022 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Governor Sri Biswabhusan Harichandan expressed deep anguish and profound grief over the bus accident in Bhakarapet ghat road in Chandragiri mandal of Chittoor district in the late hours on Saturday, in which eight people have been reported to have lost their lives and several other people were injured.

The Governor has been briefed by the district officials that the accident took place when a private bus carrying 63 persons of a marriage party, proceeding from Dharmavaram in Anantapuram district to Tirupati, got out of control while taking a turn on the ghat road and fell into the gorge. 

Governor Sri Harichandan directed the officials to provide necessary medical treatment to the injured persons. The Governor offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

