BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao invites YSRC, TDP for debate on Central aid

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao on Saturday invited both the ruling YSRC and the Opposition TDP for an open debate with him on financial aid provided by the Centre to Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to the media after attending the BJP Chirala unit Shakti Kendra Pramukhs meeting, Narasimha Rao termed both the YSRC and TDP two sides of the same coin as they pointed fingers at the BJP government at the Centre even after utilising the funds provided by it to AP.

“The Centre has sanctioned the highest number of 20 lakh houses for Andhra Pradesh. The Centre is providing around `77,500 crore to AP per annum under various grants. The development which is visible now in AP is the result of Central aid. We are ready to prove this with evidence if the ruling YSRC or the Opposition TDP agrees to an open debate by accepting my challenge,’’ he said.

“The previous TDP regime and the present YSRC governent used to place their stickers on the schemes funded by the Centre and falsely claim the credit of development and welfare in the State,” the BJP MP said.