STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao invites YSRC, TDP for debate on Central aid

BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao on Saturday invited both the ruling YSRC and the Opposition TDP for an open debate with him on financial aid provided by the Centre to Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 27th March 2022 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2022 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

GVL Narasimha Rao. (File Photo)

GVL Narasimha Rao. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao on Saturday invited both the ruling YSRC and the Opposition TDP for an open debate with him on financial aid provided by the Centre to Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to the media after attending the BJP Chirala unit Shakti Kendra Pramukhs meeting, Narasimha Rao termed both the YSRC and TDP two sides of the same coin as they pointed fingers at the BJP government at the Centre even after utilising the funds provided by it to AP.

“The Centre has sanctioned the highest number of 20 lakh houses for Andhra Pradesh. The Centre is providing around `77,500 crore to AP per annum under various grants. The development which is visible now in AP is the result of Central aid. We are ready to prove this with evidence if the ruling YSRC or the Opposition TDP agrees to an open debate by accepting my challenge,’’ he said.

“The previous TDP regime and the present YSRC governent used to place their stickers on the schemes funded by the Centre and falsely claim the credit of development and welfare in the State,” the BJP MP said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GVL Narasimha Rao YSRC TDP
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp