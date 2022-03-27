STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chain-reaction accident on Godavari bridge injures two in Andhra

According to locals and police, the truck drivers were speeding as a result of which they crashed into each other one after another. 

No casualty was reported in the major mishap | Express

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Six trucks, two of which were loaded with trichloro phosphate, and a car collided into each other on Gammon Bridge in East Godavari on Saturday morning. Officials heaved a sigh of relief as no casualty was reported even after the car was totalled.

Ambulances were arranged and two injured drivers were rushed to a hospital.According to locals and police, the truck drivers were speeding as a result of which they crashed into each other one after another. 
Kovvuru town sub-inspector K Ramakrishna arrived at the spot with his men and regulated the traffic movement on the busy bridge on Chennai-Howrah highway. Firefighters arrived on the scene and separated the chemical-laden trucks to avert a fire mishap. Andhra Sugars chemical safety officials assisted in the operation.

