‘Dejected’ students die by suicide in Andhra's Chittoor district 

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Dejected over parents not accepting their romantic relationships, two youngsters have allegedly died by suicide in Chittoor on Saturday. In one of the incidents, a student of Sri Padmavathi Junior College allegedly hanged herself in her hostel room. According to SV University police, the girl was discovered in her room by her hostel mates. Her parents work in Kuwait and she was one of their three children. Similarly, a BSC second year student jumped to death from the fifth floor of the BC welfare hostel near West Church in the city on Saturday.

SVU SI Madhusudan told TNIE: “The student committed suicide as his parents did not approve of his girlfriend.” According to reports, he was the only son of his parents. Cases concerning both the incidents were registered at the SVU police station.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000