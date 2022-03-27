STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Governor inaugurates Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav in Andhra's Rajamahendravaram

Subhash Chandra Bose was hailed as a nationalist leaders who fostered nationalism among his countrymen. 

Published: 27th March 2022 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2022 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Saturday launched the first phase of the Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav (national culture festival) at Government Arts College here. Union minister Kishan Reddy and Ministers of State Venugopal Krishna and Avanti Srinivas also attended the inaugural.Subhash Chandra Bose was hailed as a nationalist leaders who fostered nationalism among his countrymen.The event saw music, drama and dance performances by over folk artistes from across the country. The festival is being hosted by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana between March 26 and April 3. 

Comments

