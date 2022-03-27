STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guntur mudslide mishap probe to finish soon

The mining department has identified that the builders have dug the ground deeper than the permitted limit and notices were served to them, he added.

Published: 27th March 2022 03:36 AM

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In order to prevent accidents at construction sites, the regulations to be followed by all departments will be clearly mentioned in the report to be submitted by the inquiry committee, said GMC Commissioner Nishant Kumar.Three workers were killed in a mudslide at a construction site on March 16. The committee meeting was held here on Saturday.

On this occasion, the committee spoke to all concerned officials, including ward secretariat planning secretary Usha Yasavi, TPS Satyanarayana, ACP Ajay Kumar, DCP Madhu Kumar, city planner (in charge) Himabindhu.The committee recorded statements of the process followed for granting various permissions, and notices issued to the builders. The structural engineer of the building, architects, and builders will be called in for the next meeting and reports will be submitted very soon, said the Commissioner.He instructed the R&B officials to inspect the construction site and submit reports.The mining department has identified that the builders have dug the ground deeper than the permitted limit and notices were served to them, he added.

