Heat wave likely in Andhra Pradesh between March 27, 28

As many as 37 of the 633 mandals are likely to experience heat wave on Sunday, while 62 mandals may experience it on Monday with two other mandals are likely to witness intense heat wave.

Published: 27th March 2022

Representational image. (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the temperature soaring, the AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a heat wave in the State for the next two days. As many as 37 of the 633 mandals are likely to experience heat wave on Sunday, while 62 mandals may experience it on Monday with two other mandals are likely to witness intense heat wave.On Sunday, nine mandals each in Vizianagaram and Krishna districts are likely to witness heat wave conditions. In Rayalaseema, which records the highest temperatures during summer, only one mandal in Kurnool may witness a heat wave, APSDMA said. 

Tackling heatstroke
Suspected heatstroke patient should be wiped with a wet cloth and shifted to a hospital, if condition deteriorates.

