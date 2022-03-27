Impose ‘financial emergency’ in Andhra Pradesh, ex-minister Yanamala urges Centre 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has urged the Centre to impose ‘financial emergency’ in Andhra Pradesh to prevent the Jagan Mohan Reddy government from pushing the State into an irretrievable financial crisis. He stressed the need for invoking Article 360 of the Indian Constitution in AP immediately considering the ‘extremely serious’ nature of budgetary and financial violations being committed by the YSRC regime.

Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, Yanamala also demanded that the Centre order a CBI inquiry into the CAG comments of ‘possible misappropriation’ of Rs 48,284 crore of public funds in 2020-21. The CBI should also find out why the YSRC government was reluctant to give clarifications sought by the statutory auditor four to five times. “If the Centre does not intervene now, the AP financial situation will slip into an irretrievable crisis in the near future. Going by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s gross financial mismanagement, the State debt will touch Rs 8 lakh crore to Rs 9 lakh crore by 2024,” he cautioned.

The TDP leader said over Rs 31,000 crore will be required per annum in near future to repay interest and principal debt-servicing. The YSRC regime has brought massive loans and resorted to huge corruption that left AP in a total financial mess in just three years. If the same mismanagement continued for the remaining two years of the government, nobody will be able to save AP from the severe financial crisis, he remarked. He accused the State government of violating the norms of the FRBM Act, treasury code, legislature and even the court judgements.

Expressing serious concern over the financial mismanagement, Yanamala said the CAG report raised doubts whether the ruling YSRC leaders had misused Rs 48,284 crore for which the State government was not able to show bills. In 2020-21, the YSRC regime spent Rs 1.73 lakh crore, but failed to show proper bills for Rs 48,284 crore expenditure. Since the State government was not giving clarification to CAG queries, it could be concluded that the massive unaccounted funds went into the pockets of YSRC leaders, he alleged.