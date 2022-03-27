STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
International smuggler, gang held in midnight operation in Andhra

A non-bailable warrant has also been issued against him in Madanapalle sub-division. 

Published: 27th March 2022 03:22 AM

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: An alleged international smuggler and five others involved in illegal transportation of red sanders logs were arrested at Sathyavedu-Uthukottai Main Road in Sathyavedu mandal, Chittoor Police said, adding red sanders logs weighing four tonnes and valued at Rs 2 crore were seized. 

Kanderi Naidu alias Giri Naidu (32) made direct deals with international smugglers and exported them to Malaysia, Taiwan and other countries.He has been booked in 35 cases in Tirupati, Nellore and Chittoor. A non-bailable warrant has also been issued against him in Madanapalle sub-division. 

Addressing the media, DIG Senthil Kumar said a team, led by Mulakalacheruvu and Nagari rural circle inspectors, conducted raids at Sathyavedu-Uthukottai highway. On a tip-off, police took up a special operation and nabbed the smugglers. 

Police said Giri made international deals directly and smuggled the logs
through Chennai Port | Express

Elaborating on their modus operandi, the DIG said Giri procured red sanders from smugglers in Seshachalam forest and Vellore. He would either sell them to smugglers in Chennai or directly make international deals and smuggle them  out through Chennai port. 

“A total of 145 logs were found in a truck moving towards Uthukottai around 1 am on Saturday. Police arrested six persons. It was learnt that the gang led by Giri had been exporting the logs to other countries over the past few years.”

4 accused from TN
The five others have been identified as Nettam Sreekanth (28), P Rama Krishnan (34), C Ponnu Swamy (60), B Chinna Swamy (58), M Vellayan (57). Sreekanth is a native of Nellore while the remaining are from Tamil Nadu

