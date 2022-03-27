PD Act invoked against 2 ID liquor manufacturers in rural Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Rural police on Saturday invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against two habitual offenders for illegally smuggling liquor in the district. Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, SEB joint director additional SP Bindu Madhav said A Srinivasa Rao, a resident of Obulesinipalem village in Durgi and Bala Guravaiah, a resident of Macherla have been manufacturing ID liquor.

As many as three cases were filed against Guravaiah and about 640 litres of ID liquor and two vehicles were seized. Seven cases were filed against Srinivasa Rao and over 185 litres of ID liquor, 2,600 litres of jaggery wash, and three vehicles were seized.

Following the orders given by Collector Vivek Yadav, both of them were shifted to Rajahmundry Central Prison. On this occasion, Bindu Madhav said that the PD Act will be invoked against those who involve in illicit liquor manufacturing or selling and any other illegal activities.SEB Assistant Commissioner Srinivasa Rao, Narasaraopet SEB Superintendent Chandrasekhar Reddy and other officials were also present.