TDP launches website against cheap liquor to involve people in fight

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP on Saturday launched an exclusive website www.killerjbrands.com to involve all sections of people in the ongoing agitation against ‘toxic J-brands’ of cheap liquor.TDP leaders renewed their call to the people to join and step up the fight against the Jagan Mohan Reddy liquor ‘mafia’ so as to prevent it from snatching ‘Mangala Sutrams’ of more innocent women. The time has come for waging a non-stop people’s agitation to rescue the vulnerable sections from the ruling YSRC’s hazardous liquor brands, they said.

The TDP website was launched by former minister Nakka Ananda Babu, MLC Paruchuri Ashok Babu and party Anganwadi State president Achanta Sunitha at the TDP central office.Speaking on the occasion, Ananda Babu alleged that Jagan was indifferent while poor families were getting crushed because of liquor menace. He was continuing manufacture and sale of ‘dangerous liquor brands’ despite rising criticism. No other Chief Minister in the country had perpetrated such liquor tragedies since the country’s Independence, the former minister remarked.

The TDP leader said most owners had left their distilleries as they were unable to face harassment from Jagan benamis. All the liquor companies were in the hands of the Chief Minister now.While the Chief Minister was benefitting from liquor companies, his party leaders were making easy money by selling illicit liquor. Poor people were buying illicit liquor as they were unable to bear the exorbitant price of J-brands of liquor, he said.

Ananda Babu said Jagan seemed not bothered about 27 liquor deaths in Jangareddygudem of West Godavari district even when SEB officials registered FIRs and the excise officials booked cases against sellers of illicit liquor. The Chief Minister told all lies in the State Assembly after sending TDP members out of the House. A look at the casesheets would reveal how all the victims died due to consumption of illicit liquor, he added.Sunitha alleged that Jagan threw all morals to the winds by bringing the new liquor policy on the day of Gandhi Jayanti. All his ‘fatal’ liquor brands were only aimed to fill the Tadepalli treasury but not the State exchequer, she said.