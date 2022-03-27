STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YVU scholar gets associate position at US university

Gulla Surendra, a research scholar of Yogi Vemana University, has been appointed the postdoctoral associate at Research Foundation for State University of New York.

Published: 27th March 2022 03:34 AM

Yogi Vemana University (Photo courtesy: College webiste)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Gulla Surendra, a research scholar of Yogi Vemana University, has been appointed the postdoctoral associate at Research Foundation for State University of New York. YV University vice chancellor M.Sura Kalavathi congratulated Surendra on his recent appointment, and appealed to students to take Surendra as an inspiration. 

Surendra completed his PG in biotechnology and informatics. He finished his Ph.D under the guidance of Dr C Madhava Reddy. Surendra also conducted researches in genetics and genomics in SERB (Department of Science and Technology and Engineering Research Board).  Confirming his appointment as Postdoctoral Associate, The Research Foundation of the University at Buffalo has sent a letter of appointment to Gulla Surendra. 
 

