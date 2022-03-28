STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
20 hospitalised after consuming contaminated water

Around 20 residents of Pamarru town’s 19th ward were hospitalised reportedly after consuming contaminated water. 

By Express News Service

Upon learning about the incident, the district medical and health authorities immediately rushed to Pamarru town and shifted the affected residents to nearby area hospital and Vijayawada Government General Hospital for better treatment.  Residents of the locality complained to the officials concerned that people began falling sick on Friday. Four persons, who fell sick on Friday, were taken to nearby primary health care centres for treatment, they said.

While they were being treated at the PHC, another six persons showed the same symptoms on Saturday and the number rose to 20 by Sunday.

The residents alleged that the negligence on the part of panchayat officials and staff led to widespread water contamination.

“The water tanks in the colony were not cleaned and the officials of the concerned department are least concerned about cleaning the surroundings. Despite the issue taken to the notice of gram panchayat officials several times, no one addressed the issue,” residents decried. 

Speaking to TNIE, a health department official said that a pipeline, which supplies drinking water to the colony, was damaged a week ago and the groundwater and dust got mixed with the water. The residents, who are unaware of it, consumed the contaminated water and fell sick after three days,” he explained. 

The locals said the health department officials collected samples from the village and provided medical treatment to the affected villagers.

