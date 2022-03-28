Active Covid caseload in AP down to 367 after 55 more recover 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The total number of samples tested in the State since the outbreak of Covid-19 over two years ago, has went past 3.34 crore. They gave out 23.19 lakh positives and 23.04 lakh people have recovered from the infection so far.

In the 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am, over 8,900 samples were tested from which 27 new Covid infections emerged. Anantapur was the only district which reported over 10 new Covid-19 infections while Guntur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Nellore, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram did not report any new infection.

According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, three districts logged more number of cases as compared to Thursday. The four Rayalaseema districts reported a total of 13 new infections, while two fresh cases emerged from the three north coastal Andhra districts.

Another 55 patients recovered from coronavirus, bringing down the caseload to 367. Only two districts have more than 100 active cases with East Godavari topping the chart with 102 caseload. The remaining 11 districts have less than 50 active cases each and four of them have a caseload of less than 10.