STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Active Covid caseload in AP down to 367 after 55 more recover 

The total number of samples tested in the State since the outbreak of Covid-19 over two years ago, has went past 3.34 crore.

Published: 28th March 2022 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Covid test being conducted

Representational Image. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The total number of samples tested in the State since the outbreak of Covid-19 over two years ago, has went past 3.34 crore. They gave out 23.19 lakh positives and 23.04 lakh people have recovered from the infection so far. 

In the 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am, over 8,900 samples were tested from which 27 new Covid infections emerged. Anantapur was the only district which reported over 10 new Covid-19 infections while Guntur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Nellore, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram did not report any new infection.

According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, three districts logged more number of cases as compared to Thursday. The four Rayalaseema districts reported a total of 13 new infections, while two fresh cases emerged from the three north coastal Andhra districts. 

Another 55 patients recovered from coronavirus, bringing down the caseload to 367. Only two districts have more than 100 active cases with East Godavari topping the chart with 102 caseload. The remaining 11 districts have less than 50 active cases each and four of them have a caseload of less than 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid cases in AP COVID-19
India Matters
Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)
OPINION | Silverline project is not a good idea for Kerala
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Employers torture maid for seven years
India's top multiplexes PVR and INOX to merge to survive 'streaming onslaught'
For representational purposes
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp