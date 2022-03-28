Andhra Pradesh bus mishap: 'Driver ignored our pleas to go slow', say survivors

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The driver's negligence and overspeeding are said to be responsible for the bus accident on Bhakarapeta ghat road in Chandragiri constituency of Chittoor district on Saturday night. Nine persons were killed and 44 others were injured when the bus with 52 passengers fell into a 50-feet deep gorge. The injured were admitted to SVR Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati.

"We started around 3 pm from Dharmavaram for my engagement function in Tiruchanoor on Sunday morning. We made a halt at a dhaba in Pileru for dinner. After we resumed the journey, we asked the bus driver to go slow during night. The driver ignored our pleas and didn't notice the vehicle coming in the opposite direction. While trying to avoid it, the bus fell into the gorge," said the prospective bridegroom Malishetty Venu (28).

"The men in the bus shouted at the driver for driving the vehicle at a high speed minutes before the accident. When the bus fell into the gorge all of a sudden, we did not realise what had happened. We shouted for help for more than an hour. Later, police arrived at the scene, started rescue operation and shifted the injured to hospital," said a woman, who is a relative of Venu.

Travellers on the ghat road heard loud cries from the gorge and alerted Chandragiri police, who rushed to the spot. Chittoor collector M Hari Narayana reached the scene and oversaw rescue operations.

Minister for Panchayat Raj Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy visited SVR Ruia Government General Hospital on Sunday and enquired about the condition of injured. He also consoled the bus mishap victims. He promised to build a temporary railing at the spot to avert mishaps.

Tenders have already been invited for a four-lane road in the section at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore. A permanent railing will come up as part of the road project, he said.

Some of the injured are undergoing treatment at SVIMS and BIRRD Hospitals. After preliminary inquiry, Chittoor district Deputy Transport Commissioner M Basireddy informed that overspeeding and negligence of the driver had led to the accident.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted expressing their deep anguish over the mishap. "Pained by the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Chittoor, AP. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover soon. The next of kin of the deceased would be given Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF and Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured," tweeted PM Modi.

"Distressed to know that a road accident in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, caused loss of lives. My condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured," tweeted the President. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who expressed his grief over the incident, announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.