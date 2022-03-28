STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Consumers need to 'support' discoms: Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission chief

He was addressing the APCPDCL officials who felicitated him for receiving the prestigious The Great Son of India Award, which was presented by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan.

Published: 28th March 2022 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the gap between revenue and expenditure has been widening over the years and discoms making market purchases at higher prices to ensure 24x7 power supply to consumers, Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy underlined the need for strengthening discoms financially and operationally, besides protecting the interests of consumers, which is an immediate need for the sustenance of power utilities

He was addressing the APCPDCL officials who felicitated him for receiving the prestigious The Great Son of India Award, which was presented by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan.

Justice Nagarjuna Reddy said the objectives of APERC are to strengthen discoms, improve their performance operationally and financially and provision of better services to power consumers. Round-the-clock access to affordable electricity is a prerequisite for sustained economic growth of the State, he asserted. 

The state will see rapid economic growth and urbanisation in the coming days, which will drive up the demand for electricity manifold, thus necessitating efficient, robust and consumer-centric power sector. However, the cash-strapped discoms are beset with acute financial crunch, which has to be tackled immediately to strengthen the power sector.    

Explaining the gap between the revenue and expenditure, he said the cost of service was Rs 5.33 per unit in 2016-17, which has increased to Rs 6.87 in 2020-21.

Also, discoms are making market purchases even at higher prices in certain time blocks in order to maintain 24x7 uninterrupted quality power supply to consumers. The external and internal developments have caused a huge burden to discoms. In view of this, consumers are requested to support the strengthening of power utilities, he said. 

He said the APERC is firm on promoting energy efficiency and thereby environmental protection to address the climate change and also fulfil country’s environmental commitments. 

Energy Secretary B Sreedhar said the State government has fully supported discoms by providing huge subsidies/financial support to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore in the last two years. "No State has supported the power sector like AP. In spite of the maximum support from the government, the revenue and expenditure gap is increasing year on year which has to be addressed," he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission CV Nagarjuna Reddy
India Matters
Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)
OPINION | Silverline project is not a good idea for Kerala
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Employers torture maid for seven years
India's top multiplexes PVR and INOX to merge to survive 'streaming onslaught'
For representational purposes
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp