Don't undermine Constitution: TDP Rajya Sabha MP K Ravindra Kumar to Andhra Pradesh government

Accusing the Andhra Pradesh government of making mockery of the Constitution and legislative bodies, he said the Constitution should not be undermined just for having 151 MLAs.

Published: 28th March 2022 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

TDP Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar

TDP Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the Assembly could not amend the AP State Reorganisation Act, 2014 enacted by Parliament, TDP Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar said the Andhra Pradesh High Court verdict vindicated the same. Speaking to mediapersons in Delhi on Sunday, Kanakamedala said the court has the right to quash the Act enacted even by Parliament.

Accusing the Andhra Pradesh government of making mockery of the Constitution and legislative bodies, he said the Constitution should not be undermined just for having 151 MLAs. Everyone should rule in accordance with the Constitution. Those who rule against the Constitution are anarchists, the MP said.

Stating that the conditions in AP necessitated invoking Article 360, TDP Lok Sabha MP K Rammohan Naidu urged the Centre to declare financial emergency in the State. He alleged that destructive administration was going on in AP from the day one of YSRC regime.

