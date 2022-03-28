STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guntur to get 17 new UHCs with in-patient facility

Rs 80 lakh allotted for construction of new centres, the existing ones will get Rs 10 lakh

Published: 28th March 2022 08:53 AM

Guntur Municipal Corporation building (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The city will get 17 new Urban Health Centres with in-patient facility. An amount of Rs 80 lakh has been allotted for the construction of new centres, while the existing ones will get Rs 10 lakh each for upgrading their facilities.

The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) currently has one clinic each for 60,000 people. For the 19 lakh population, 13 clinics are too less. People living in the merged villages and far off places are now forced to travel long distances to the Government General Hospital to receive medical care. With the 17 new clinics becoming operational, the GMC will have one medical centre each for 25,000 people. 

The Covid pandemic delayed the construction of the clinics that had begun a year ago. Reviewing the progress of the works, GMC Commissioner Nishant Kumar instructed the engineering department to complete the construction by April 15. Two doctors, three staff nurses, a lab technician, and a pharmacist will be available at these centres. 

Earlier, the health centres had only out-patient services, but the new ones will have in-patient facilities with 10 beds. They could also conduct 60 different types of medical tests. The centres will be open from 8 am to 8 pm daily.

Two doctors, three staff nurses to be posted

