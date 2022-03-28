STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prakasam police relaunch Disha lucky draw contest

The Prakasam police have re-launched the Disha Lucky Draw Contest for women on Sunday.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Prakasam police have re-launched the Disha Lucky Draw Contest for women on Sunday. The contest has been envisaged to encourage all women in the district to download the Disha app.

Earlier, the police initiated the lucky draw contest after noticing a dip in the number of women registering themselves on the app. A lucky draw decided the winners from among those women who had registered in the app between January 22, 2022 and March 8, 2022. 

As many as 77,374 women in the district downloaded the app.  The lucky draw winners were presented the prizes on Women’s Day. Women police officers, who encouraged the most number of women to download the app, were also honoured. Re-launching the contest, Prakasam SP Malika Garg urged all women to register on the app. If the SOS button on the Disha app is pressed in case of emergency, 10-second audio is recorded and sent to the Disha Command Control Room, along with the phone number, address, and location.

