Visakhapatnam bandh over steel plant privatisation on Monday

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, which has been spearheading the agitation against the privatisation of the steel plant, along with all party trade unions JAC, has been geared up for Visakhapatnam bandh on Monday.

All political parties, barring BJP, have extended their support to the bandh. Trade unions are planning to hold rallies at different places in the city to enforce the bandh.

JAC leaders said the success of Visakha bandh should be an eye opener to the Centre, which has been going ahead with its plan to privatise the plant, which was set up following a sustained struggle and sacrifice by 32 people.