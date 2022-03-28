Will thwart any attempt to shift Andhra Pradesh's capital from Amaravati: BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that Amaravati will continue to be the only capital of Andhra Pradesh, BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar said no one can shift the capital from Amaravati. "No one in the country has the power to shift the capital. No one was born and will not be born to move the capital out of Amaravati," he said.

He said that 18 central ministries and close to 40 central departments purchased lands in Amaravati and are yet to commence the construction of buildings as there is some uncertainty like lack of power and basic infrastructure.

However, on behalf of the BJP, we will approach every Union Minister and request them to take up the construction work of offices, he said.

The BJP extended its support to Amaravati not only to safeguard the interests of farmers but also to protect the constitution in the State. In the interest of future generations, AP should have a capital and that should be in the middle of the State. Any move to shift the capital will be thwarted by the BJP, he asserted.

Live Bharat Foundation felicitated Satya Kumar here on Sunday for his contribution to the BJP win in Uttar Pradesh in his capacity as the party co-incharge of that State. While highlighting the development agenda of the Modi government at the Centre, he took potshots at the YSR Congress government in the State.

Saying that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy doesn't know the difference between decentralisation of development and decentralisation of administration, he felt some forces were misleading the former on the capital issue.

Satya Kumar blamed the State government for not releasing its share of funds for railway lines and other development projects in Andhra Pradesh. He found fault with the government for taking credit to every scheme, despite Central aid.