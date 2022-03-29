STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
50 more recoveries bring down active cases to 347

Rayalaseema posted an aggregate of just 10 fresh infections while the north coastal Andhra logged five.

Published: 29th March 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh registered 29 Covid infections and 50 recoveries in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am.

Anantapur reported the highest fresh infections of 10 even as there was zero spike in six districts of the State. However, four districts reported more infections on Monday, when the State tested a total of over 6,000 samples, as compared to Sunday.

While the aggregate recoveries rose to 23.04 lakh, the active case came down to 346, out of which 102 were in East Godavari alone. The actual caseload in 11 districts is below 40. With no fresh fatality, the overall deaths reported in the State remained at 14,730.

Comments

