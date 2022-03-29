STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bank services hit on day-1 of trade unions’ strike

Members of various Trade Unions took out a rally on Eluru Road in Vijayawda and culminated into a meeting at Dharna Chowk at Lenin Centre. 

Published: 29th March 2022 05:40 AM

A post office in Vijayawada wears a deserted look as employees join the 2-day Bharat Bandh on Monday. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Bharat Bandh called by trade unions in protest against the alleged anti-labour policies of the BJP-led Central government did not evoke good much response in the State.

All business establishments functioned normally and transport services were not affected. Members of various Trade Unions took out a rally on Eluru Road in Vijayawada and culminated in a meeting at Dharna Chowk at Lenin Centre. 

Meanwhile, banking services at public sector banks were affected partially as a section of employees did not report for duty on the first day of the two-day nationwide strike called by a joint forum of central trade unions. 

Similar is the case with the postal department employees, who also participated in the strike, affecting postal services. 

