Bank services hit on day-1 of trade unions’ strike

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Bharat Bandh called by trade unions in protest against the alleged anti-labour policies of the BJP-led Central government did not evoke good much response in the State.

All business establishments functioned normally and transport services were not affected. Members of various Trade Unions took out a rally on Eluru Road in Vijayawada and culminated in a meeting at Dharna Chowk at Lenin Centre.

Meanwhile, banking services at public sector banks were affected partially as a section of employees did not report for duty on the first day of the two-day nationwide strike called by a joint forum of central trade unions.

Similar is the case with the postal department employees, who also participated in the strike, affecting postal services.